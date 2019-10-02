Levy shines in Shelor talent show

By DAVID GRAVELY

Sunday was the first step for two Pulaski County High School students as they hope to win money for themselves and the school in the 2019 Shelor Growing the Future Talent Show.

The school competition took place Sunday, Sept. 29, at the PCHS Little Theatre. Hosted by the school and PCHS Drama Department Director Jeff McCoy, student Zoe Keith kept the acts rolling and the crowd entertained between acts.

Seven acts were up for consideration for two spots that will advance to the big show at Christiansburg High School in November. Brianna Metz started the show with her rendition of the song “Temporary Home” by Carrie Underwood. She was followed by Alex Nunez, who entertained the crowd with his version of “Slow Dancing in the Dark” from the artist Joji.

