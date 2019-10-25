Judith Ann Roudebush Burnett

Judith Ann Roudebush Burnett, age 81 of Max Meadows, VA. & formerly Knoxville, TN. passed away Tuesday evening, October 22, 2019 at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Born July 13, 1938 in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania she was the daughter of the late Joseph Clarence Roudebush, II (Buzz) and Ola Mae Humphrey. Her husband, Dr. Charles Curtis Burnett, Jr. also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her children Charles Wesley Burnett, Max Meadows; Dr. Jill Burnett Dickerson & husband, Clinton, Newnan, GA; grandchildren Andrew Dickerson and Rebekah Dickerson; brother J.C. & Glenda Roudebush, Galax and family, Wendi and Dr. Arthur Pemberton of Galax and Dr. Jake and Kim Roudebush of Salem.

Funeral services will be held 5 p.m., Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Dr. Albert Bowles and Dr. Jake Roudebush officiating. Interment will be 11:00 AM – Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Boothe Family Cemetery in Wythe County.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be sent in Judy’s honor to the Holston United Methodist Home for Children c/o PO Box 188, Greeneville, TN 37743.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until service time Sunday at the funeral home.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on October 25, 2019.

