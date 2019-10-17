John Daniel Turner

John Daniel Turner, age 86 of Traveler’s Rest, South Carolina and formerly of Pulaski County passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 in Greenville, SC.

Born July 22, 1933 in Dublin, Virginia he was the son of the late Bud & Gertrude Dalton Turner. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Holston Turner of 57 years and 7 months, a son, John Daniel Turner, Jr.; brothers, Coy E. Turner, Hoye E. Turner, sisters, Lois Lane, Marie Walker, Virginia Turner, Penny Collins, Jacquline Fuller, Mary Ellen Hutchison ,and Jean Moran

He was a member of the Jackson Grove United Methodist in Traveler’s Rest, SC. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served during the Korean War.

He is survived by his son Dean Holston Turner, Traveler’s Rest, SC; sisters Joann Chappell, Easley, SC; Barbara Gosnell, Dublin, VA; Melissa Corvin, Greensboro, NC; brother Randel B. Turner, Fancy Gap, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday 11 a.m., October 19, 2019 at the Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

The family will receive friends Saturday one hour before service time at Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the Turner Family.

