Injured Cougars stumble against Titans

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Cougar football team took one on the chin Friday in a 35-14 loss to the Hidden Valley Titans. Not only was it the first loss of the season for the now 5-1 Cougars, but it was also costly in terms of injuries.

“This one falls on me,” Cougar Head Coach Stephen James told his team after the game. “It’s my job to have you ready and we weren’t. I’ll fix that. We could sit here and make excuses, but we won’t. We had chances but we didn’t make plays and they did. They executed when it mattered and we didn’t. Now we have to decide if we’re going to give up or get up.”

Hidden Valley scored the first points of the night on a one-yard run by Matt Strong. Sam Dragovich added the point-after to put the Titans up 7-0 with 8:32 remaining in the first.

The Titans struck again just two minutes later when Strong carried it in again from one yard out. The kick put Hidden Valley up 14-0.

The Cougars finally struck pay dirt after putting together an 11-play drive that covered 56 yards. The Touchdown came on a 13-yard pass from AJ McCloud to Logan Burchett with 1:10 remaining in the first. Broc Simpson added the PAT to make it 14-7 Titans.

Hidden Valley went on to score three touchdowns. The first was a 17-yard pass in the second quarter from Grayson Carroll to Cross Thompson. The next was a four-yard run by Strong and the final Titan touchdown was a 30-yard pass from Carroll to Tyler McDaniel with 1:34 remaining in the third quarter.

Trailing 35-7 and without the services of running back and defensive standout Gage Mannon who went out in the first quarter, the Cougars kept working. With 6:20 remaining in the contest Keyontae Kennedy ran the ball in from one yard out. Simpson hit the PAT to make it 35-14, but the Titans were simply too much for the Cougars on this night.

The Cougars came into the game without the services of senior Luke Russell, who was on the sideline with a boot due to an ankle injury. Senior Austin Gallimore also went down in the fourth quarter, but was able to return to the game later.

“We just couldn’t get anything going,” Coach James said. “Making excuses isn’t going to change anything. We needed to play better and I needed to have our guys better prepared. We will get back to work Monday and see what we need to do. We still have the chance to be a very good football team, we just have to find an offensive identity. Our guys kept playing to the end, but tonight wasn’t our night.”

The Cougars earned 12 first downs and carried the ball 35 times for just 108 yards. McCloud finished the game eight of 21 passing with five interceptions for 93 yards, giving Pulaski County 201 yards of total offense. The Cougars were hit with four penalties for 35 yards.

Hidden Valley earned 16 first downs and ran 43 times for 158 yards. Their quarterbacks were 10 of 17 passing for 144 yards, giving them 302 total yards of offense, easily the most a team has earned against the normally tough Cougar defense. The Titans had seven penalties for 53 yards.

Kennedy led the Cougar rushing attack with 24 carries for 60 yards. Mannon had eight carries for 28 yards before he was forced to leave the game. His injury will be evaluated this weekend. Chris Shay carried twice for 16 yards and Chase Dotson had one carry for four yards.

Logan Burchett had four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown. Layne Suthers caught one for 13 yards. Shay had two catches for 10 yards and Dotson had one for six yards.

In other games of interest around the area, Radford lost their first game of the season 45-28 to Richlands, Fort Chiswell defeated Auburn 27-14, Lord Botetourt defeated Staunton 77-0, Brookville defeated William Fleming 28-0, George Wythe defeated Gate City 34-7, Narrows won over Holston 24-20, EC Glass beat GW Danville 49-15, Blacksburg beat Patrick Henry 31-20, Salem defeated Christiansburg 41-13, Giles beat Floyd County 36-29 and Glenvar rolled over Carroll County 49-12.

Game Stats

Rushing

PC: 35/108 yards

HV: 43/158 yards

Passing

PC: 8-21-5/93 yards

HV: 10-17-0/144 yards

Total Yards

PC: 201

HV: 302

Fumbles/Lost

PC: 2-0

HV: 0-0

Penalties

PC: 4/35 yards

HV: 7/53 yards

Return Yards

PC: 127

HV: 93

Punting

PC: 4/31.8 avg.

HV: 4/34.5 avg.

Individual Stats

Rushing

PC: Kennedy 24/60 yards, Mannon 8/28, Shay 2/16, Dotson ¼

HV: Strong 28/132, Carroll 5/16, Simmons 10/10

Passing

PC: McCloud 8 of 21/5 INT/93 yards

HV: Carroll 9 of 16/118 yards, Strong 1 of 1/26 yards

Receiving

PC: Burchett 4/64 yards, Suthers 1/13, Shay 2/10, Dotson 1/6

HV: Thompson 3/56, Bell 2/46, Mitchell 2/19, Strong 1/14, McDaniel 1/30

Interceptions

PC: None

HV: Pardon 3, McDaniel 1, Claytor 1

