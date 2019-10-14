Harvest Marketplace cooking contest

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The last Marketplace event of the season which was branded as the Harvest Marketplace, featured two teams of two talented chefs going head to head for the title of Best Chef’s Dish of the Evening.

Charles Parker of the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center and Market Place in Abingdon and his partner in cookery Loren Gardner, owner of Abingdon Vineyards, whipped up a dish of Poached eggs with Ball Hash, topped with Champagne Vinegar.

The men were up against Chef T of Ina Forbes restaurant and Courtney Umbarger, owner of Laurel Springs Farm, as they presented their shrimp with dip and apple jam.

When the votes were tallied, Chef T and the shrimp shelling Umbarger went home with bragging rights as the judges chose their meal over their male counterparts, though both dishes were deemed terrifically tasty.

Written by: Editor on October 14, 2019.

Comments

comments