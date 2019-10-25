Harold Walker

Harold Walker, 80, of Dublin, passed away Tuesday night Oct, 22nd 2019. He was born on Apr. 7th 1939 in the Philippines and was the son of the late Raymond Walker and Rose White Walker.

He is a veteran having served in the US Army, and a retired employee of RAAP.

Surviving are his wife; Virginia T. “Jenny” Walker, niece; Rose Walker Amescue and her son Kyle Amescue; nephews; Raymond Walker and his two sons, Troy Walker and Jett Walker; J.R. Walker and his son, Dalton Walker and his daughter Scarlett Walker.

Funeral services will be held Sunday at 7 p.m. from the Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Visiting will be Sunday evening from 5 PM till the service hour at the Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Burial will be Monday at 11 AM in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin, VA.

Written by: Editor on October 25, 2019.

