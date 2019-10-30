Guests get look at Pulaski’s renewal

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Over 100 local, state and federal representatives and legislators gathered on West Main Street in Pulaski Wednesday for a “block party” showing how capital stacking can breathe life into sleepy or dying downtowns.

West Main Development hosted the event, which had people socializing, touring renovated storefronts and apartments, sipping wine or beer, and enjoying appetizers catered by Pulaski County High School culinary students.

“I look around right now at a town I now call home and I don’t just see people from state agencies, elected officials, entrepreneurs — I see friends,” Luke Allison said when addressing the visitors. He is project manager for West Main Development.

“Pulaski’s Main Street is coming together beautifully, as you can see,” he said. “This is a town full of opportunity. The potential is here and it’s affordable for someone like myself and my friends.”

Allison’s friends are a group of millennials, called “The Tribe” who have joined forces to restore three West Main Street buildings to create a virtual reality business, café and business center, with upscale apartments on the second floors.

