By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Greater Pulaski Junior Appalachian Musicians (GRAPeJAM) are entering into their fifth week of lessons as guitar, fiddle and banjo instructors continue to teach the 25 students enrolled in the program how to play their instruments.

In addition to teaching novice musicians how to play their stringed instruments, the JAM program also includes time for Cultural Enrichment with every music lesson.

This past week, the students enrolled in GRAPeJAM got a double dose of Cultural Enrichment. After their lessons on guitar, banjo and violin (just kidding, it’s called a fiddle), the aspiring young musicians were exposed to accomplished young musicians known as the Cantrells.

