Glass in Our World opens at the FAC

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley recently held an opening reception for the Glass in Our World exhibit, which is currently on display.

The walls of the FAC are lined with glass artworks from several artists from in and around the New River Valley. Larry Mitchell, who lives in Blacksburg, was among the artists who came to the Glass in our world opening.

Mitchell has two art pieces on display at the Fine Arts Center and has been making art from fused glass for the past 13 years but expressing himself through art was not his first calling.

“I retired from teaching engineering design at Virginia Tech in 2001 and after teaching that I found I had nothing to create because in engineering design, you’re creating something to meet a need,” Mitchell explained. “I spent three years finding a medium where I could express my creativity and fused glass was what I found.”

