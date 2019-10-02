Gatewood Park and campgrounds to remain open in October

As was mentioned in last Sunday’s edition, the New River Valley is going through a drier than normal period. Even so, the last few days have seen intermittent rain drops falling on our heads to remind us that we don’t live in a desert.

The fact of the matter is that we live in what’s referred to as a temperate rain forest, which tends to make residents start feeling a little panicky in abnormally dry periods, even after record setting rains that occurred last Spring.

Sunday’s paper also featured a photo of Gatewood Reservoir and its’ notably lower than average water level and from this, some have deduced that the park and campground are closed.

This is most assuredly not the case. All campsites are currently open and are scheduled to remain open until Oct. 28. Boat, kayak and paddle board rentals will continue on the weekends, likely till month’s end.

