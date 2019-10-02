Former Dublin police chief dies

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Jay Vest, Dublin’s police chief for 15 years, died Tuesday.

He started his career in law enforcement as a police dispatcher. In 2012, he told The Southwest Times dispatchers were sworn in the same as officers in those days, so it wasn’t uncommon for them to “jump in the car” with an officer once their shift ended in dispatch.

Vest eventually took a patrol job with Pulaski Police Department and worked there about four to five months, before moving on to Dublin Police Department in 1981. He retired in 2012 after more than three decades in the field.

Asked at that time what changed the most over his years in law enforcement, Vest said, “Everything, and I’m serious when I say that.”

He noted drugs weren’t an issue early in his career and he never experienced any close calls.

“It’s just police work and you treat people the way you want to be treated,” he said. “You treat them with respect, which you should; that’s the name of the game. And you expect them to do likewise.”

But, he acknowledged today’s police officers face more danger.

“You never know what people are on or what they have on them when you confront them. Do they have weapons? It’s just the good Lord looking after you,” he said, noting his advice to new officers was to “always be cautious, use your head and use your common sense.”

