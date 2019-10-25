Fall Fest at Highland Ridge Rehab

Every year Highland Ridge Rehab Center hosts a Fall Fest for the community. The idea is, “to give back to the community who continues to give to us each year,” said Danielle Hiatt, Admissions Director.

The Fall Fest will be Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Highland Ridge Rehab Center. It’s a Free event with craft vendors, food vendors and live music. There will be popcorn, face painting, pony rides, characters, bounce houses, trunk or treat, train rides and much more. There will be something for everyone and the event will be held rain or shine!

This year’s event will be a celebration of not only a change in ownership for the Rehab Center, but a celebration of 50 years in Pulaski County! Highland Ridge Rehab Center opened its doors to the community Oct. 9, 1969. It has taken care of countless individuals from across the New River Valley throughout the years and will continue to do so for years to come! We invite you to join us this Saturday as we celebrate!

For more information please call Lori Saul at (540) 674-4193 or visit www.highlandridgerehab.com!

