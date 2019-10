Fairlawn wreck

Melinda Williams/SWT

A man was injured around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday when he apparently failed to negotiate a curve on Route 11 at the Camelot Road intersection in Fairlawn. The SUV ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and proceeded to flip several times. Personnel on the scene said the man was assisted to an ambulance without the need for a backboard.

Written by: Editor on October 23, 2019.

Comments

comments