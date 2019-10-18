Exel Eugene Simpkins, Sr.

Exel Eugene Simpkins, Sr. age 76 of Pulaski passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 Lewis Gale-Pulaski Hospital. Born February 19, 1943 in Pulaski he was the son of the late Arlie “Toad” William Simpkins and Janie Melinda Smith Simpkins. His son, Scott Allen Simpkins, grandson, Landon Lee Hill, sisters, Eula Mae Meredith, Ethel Gaye Hussey and brothers, Frankie Lee Simpkins, Arlie Kendall Simpkins, Jerry Wayne Simpkins also preceded him in death.

He is survived by his children Exel Eugene (Karen) Simpkins, Jr., Snowville; Danny Lee (Frances) Simpkins, Walton; Nancy (Tommy) Dean, Elliston; Cheryl Compton, Buchanan; Sandra (David) Cagle, Pulaski; Melissa (Bill) Lester, Blacksburg; 17 Grandchildren, 15 Great Grandchildren; brother and sisters Cecil B. Simpkins, Pulaski; Kathryn Simpkins, Michigan; Barbara Wilson, Dublin; Elaine Davis, Pulaski; Denver Simpkins, Dublin; Thomas Simpkins, Pilot; Patricia (Benny) Bedsaul, Dublin; Douglas Simpkins, Draper; Betty (Jack) Slusher, Newbern; special friend and mother of his children Jearline Simpkins, Radford and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Rev. Neil Wood officiating.

Interment will follow at the Simpkins Family Cemetery, Snowville.

The family will receive friends from one hour before service time Monday morning at the funeral home.

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

