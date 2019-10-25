Dwight L. Fralin

October 18, 1945-October 25, 2019

Dwight L. Fralin, 72, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at his home in Dublin. He was born on a farm in Bent Mountain, Va. in October 1945 to the late Ernest and Effie Fralin. Dwight loved to work and spent most of his life doing just that very thing. He had a passion for antique tractors, Corvettes, NASCAR racing, Captain Black pouch tobacco and his grandkids.

Left to fondly reflect on happy memories are: Coco, his wife; Alan, his youngest brother; two daughters and their families, Shane Fralin Branch, Steve Branch, Cade Branch, Chele Fralin Campbell, John Campbell, Hannah Davidson, Lacey Conrad Campbell, and John Blake Campbell. Let’s not forget that the Fralin clan tends to “collect and own” family not necessarily defined by family trees. All of you special people, you know who you are, please know that you are certainly included in this acknowledgement. To a very special friend, Willard Akers, thank you for your love and care of Dwight and our family.

The family is handling all arrangements privately. A tribute service will be scheduled at a later date.

The Fralin family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on October 25, 2019.

