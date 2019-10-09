DHS Class of ’62 meets

Courtesy Photo

The Dublin High School Class of 1962 met Saturday, Sept. 28, for a local 57th reunion, fellowship and a covered dish lunch at Fairlawn Baptist Church. Joining the class and their spouses and family members was Sibby Strupe McPeake, beloved Algebra teacher and member of the Class of 1953. Members of the Class of 1962 in attendance were (front, from left) Wayne Tolbert, Curtis Lawson, David Bays, Billy Chrisley, Kay Campbell, Ralph Gilbert and Butch Buford. Back: Patty Hylton Boone, Judy Southern Horton, Imogene Haines Hixon, Ruth Ann Sloop Whitener, Sibby Stroup McPeake, Eunice Sifford Montgomery, Mary Kate Green Kidd and Joyce Bratton Walker.

Written by: Editor on October 9, 2019.

Comments

comments