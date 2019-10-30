Deadline approaching to apply for fuel assistance

RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) is currently accepting applications for fuel assistance online and at all local departments of social services through Friday, Nov. 8.

Applications may also be submitted by telephone by contacting the Enterprise Customer Service Center, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. at (855) 635-4370.

To qualify for fuel assistance, the maximum gross monthly income for a one-person household must not exceed $1,354. For a household of four, the maximum gross monthly income is $2,790.

The Energy Assistance Program, funded by the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) federal block grant, provides state support to assist low-income households in meeting their home energy needs such as electricity, natural and liquid propane gas, oil, kerosene, coal and wood.

Assistance may also be available for delivery and installation charges as well as connection or reconnection fees.

“We know many Virginia households struggle to meet home energy needs during peak seasons,” VDSS Commissioner S. Duke Storen. “The LIHEAP is a vital resource that helps to bridge that gap. Last year, nearly 107,000 households received fuel assistance.”

Families and individuals can apply through their local department of social services office. To apply online or to check eligibility for services, visit the CommonHelp website at https://commonhelp.virginia.gov.

