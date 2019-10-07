Cutting pleads guilty in Radford homicide

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Former Radford University student Luisa Ines Tudela Harris Cutting pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Monday in the Jan. 24 death of 20-year-old RU student Alexa Cannon, a psychology major from Roanoke.

The incident that resulted in the death of Cannon took place in the early morning hours of Jan. 24. A neighbor heard arguing and screaming and called 911 at 7:45 a.m. Officers arrived on scene, where they met Cutting at the apartment door and she told them she had killed Cannon.

Cannon was later found to have died from “multiple sharp force injuries,” according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Rehak. Police recovered the knife that Cutting used.

Drugs were a factor in the incident, which took place at an apartment shared by Cannon and Cutting in the 1200 block of Clement Street in Radford. Cutting told officers that the night and morning before the murder she had taken a combination of substances including cocaine, mushrooms, Adderall, Xanax, alcohol, tobacco and marijuana.

In a brief statement from Cutting at the hearing, she took responsibility for the incident and apologized to Cannon’s family.

“There are no words for this tragedy and my heart is filled with sorrow and grief. I am so, so sorry,” Cutting said.

In pleading guilty to second-degree murder, Judge Joey Showalter of Radford Circuit Court imposed the plea agreement’s suggested sentence of 40 years in prison, to be suspended after Cutting serves 20 years. Virginia sentencing guidelines call for a sentence between 12 years and nine months and 21 years and four months.

Cutting will be on supervised probation for 10 years after her release.

Cutting is allowed to have no contact with Cannon’s family and must undergo any mental health treatment suggested by authorities. She must also repay $3,686.76 to the Virginia Victims Fund.

Written by: Editor on October 7, 2019.

