By MELINDA WILLIAMS

ROANOKE — Commonwealth Transportation Board is holding a meeting in Virginia Department of Transportation’s Salem District Wednesday, Oct. 30, to seek public input on Virginia transportation initiatives.

The 4 p.m. meeting, at Holiday Inn Valley View, 3315 Ordway Drive, Roanoke, is one of nine being held this fall at VDOT districts throughout the Commonwealth. Pulaski County is part of the Salem District.

During the meetings, representatives of VDOT, Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment (OIPI) and Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) will outline transportation programs, discuss ideas and answer questions.

Topics of discussion include adjustments to SMART SCALE, a statewide process that allocates funds to Virginia’s most critical transportation needs; the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, which identifies projects that use federal funds or need federal approval; the draft Mid-term Transportation Needs assessment, which outlines Virginia’s transportation vision and goals, and adjustments to Virginia Highway Safety Improvement Program, which links infrastructure improvements to performance outcomes.

Beginning Oct. 15, 2019, meeting materials will be available at www.ctb.virginia.gov/planning/springmeetings/default.asp.

