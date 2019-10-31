Cougars must execute to win

By DAVID GRAVELY

This will not be an easy task. The Cougars travel north on I-81 to Roanoke for a meeting with the Patrick Henry Patriots this week. The same storyline is in place … this will likely be one of the toughest tests of the season for Pulaski County.

The Patrick Henry Patriots come into the contest with a record of 6-2. They opened the season with a 28-21 win against Brookville. Week two was a 26-0 win over Albemarle. Week three was a win, but just barely as they held off the William Fleming Colonels, 28-21. They defeated William Byrd 49-21.

Their first loss of the season came against Blacksburg, 31-20. The following week was a 51-34 loss to Salem. They got back in the win column with a 42-7 victory over Cave Spring. Last week they outlasted Christiansburg in a 54-48 shootout.

The Patriots are led by Head Coach Alan Fidler, who is in his ninth season with Patrick Henry. His overall record with PH is now 60-35. Last season the Patriots finished 6-5 with a 52-13 loss in the first round of the Region 5D playoffs against Mountain View.

Pulaski County leads the series with the Patriots 27-18. Last year the Cougars hosted the matchup, winning 56-19.

“They are a typical Patrick Henry team,” Cougar Head Coach Stephen James said Monday. “They have size and speed. They have a bunch of very athletic players who can go up after the ball and can get to the ball. Their quarterback is a very dangerous player, but he’s not the only dangerous player on their team. We will have to play a very disciplined and physical football game if we want to win Friday.”

The Patriots only return three offensive and three defensive starters from last year’s team. Nine of their players will see significant playing time on both sides of the ball.

Quarterback Roy Gunn (6’, 190) is able to run and throw the ball very well. He is a dangerous scrambler who can make plays happen. Against Christiansburg he completed 12 of 17 pass attempts for 250 yards, connecting for touchdown passes of 60, 14 and 64 yards.

His targets are good ones. Senior Jalen Cook (6’1”, 205) had 18 carries for 102 yards and caught 10 passes for 85 yards. Junior Trace Pedigo (6’2”, 175) caught four passes for 109 yards last week. Junior Elijah Davis (5’10”, 170) ran 10 times for 85 yards and a score. He also returned a Christiansburg kickoff 82 yards for another touchdown.

While the Patriots do put up big numbers offensively, they have also been known to give up big numbers. Last week they earned 250 passing yards and 217 rushing for 467 total yards. Meanwhile they gave up 115 passing yards and 321 rushing yards to a Christiansburg team that is still working hard to build a new identity.

“They can absolutely make some big plays that will hurt you,” Coach James said. “Our focus needs to be on doing things the right way, reading our keys, containing their quarterback and playing very physically. When their quarterback scrambles he makes plays. Our secondary will be challenged for sure. Our defense has been a strong point this season. We’ll find out this week how they react to this kind of pressure.”

With a week of rest under their belts, the Cougars will hope to see most of their players back on the field and ready to go this week. The offensive line showed a good deal of improvement last week, as did the running backs. The defense continued what they’ve done for all but one game this season.

The offensive line will consist of Levi Young at center with Tyler Brookman and Markus Wright at the guards. Cooper Dunnigan and Clay Phillips will be the tackles. The tight end, when used, could be any combination of Caleb Perfater, Will Bishop or Zeke Surber. The wide outs will be a combination of Logan Burchett, Layne Suthers, Chase Dotson and John Lyman.

The running back situation seemed to improve against Blacksburg. Chris Shay and Keyontae Kennedy each provided valuable carries. This week could see Gage Mannon also get a few carries, if needed.

AJ McCloud will be back at the quarterback spot. He’ll be backed up by Drew Dalton and Shay.

The defensive unit will be called on to rise to the occasion again this week. Tristan Bowden, Tyler Brookman, Dunnigan, Phillips, Bishop and Surber could all be rotated into the front line at times. The linebackers, and they are good ones, will be Luke Russell, Austin Gallimore, Bishop, Dalton and Micah Minnick. The ends will be Chayton Rollins and Ethan Gallimore, along with Grayson Deu at times.

The secondary will be the most tested group this week. Cornerbacks will be Corvin Carter, Suthers, Burchett, Dotson, Lyman, Kennedy and Lyman. Safeties will be Mannon and Shay, as needed.

Broc Simpson will look to continue the stellar job he’s been doing as the kicker and punter.

A win for Pulaski County would remove any doubt of a home game opener for the playoffs. The VHSL power ratings currently have the Cougars in third with a 27.875 rating. Salem holds on to the top spot at 29.125. EC Glass is still second at 28.50. Halifax County rounds out the top four with a 26.00 rating. The top four teams will open the playoffs at home.

GW Danville is fifth at 25.50. Blacksburg is now sixth at 24.222. Jefferson Forest is seventh at 21.625 and Amherst County is eighth at 17.25.

“We’re going to worry about this week and nothing else,” Coach James said. “We want to go 1-0 this week. That’s got to be our focus. We’ll worry about next week when it gets here.”

Kickoff at Patrick Henry High School is set for 7 p.m. Friday.

Written by: Editor on October 31, 2019.

