Brett Jones scored one touchdown on the ground and three more through the air as the Pulaski County Middle School Cougars defeated Christiansburg 42-29 Monday at Kenneth J. Dobson Stadium. Quarterback Christopher Gallimore completed five of six pass attempts for 254 yards and four touchdown passes in the win.

Pulaski County opened the scoring on their first offensive play of the game when Gallimore hit Jones for a 70-yard scoring strike down the home sideline. Tyler Underwood ran in the two-point conversion to make it 8-0 for the Cougars.

After the Cougar defense forced a quick four-and-out by the Blue Demons, the offense struck again. After a short run and an incomplete pass, Gallimore found Adjulik Whitaker streaking down the seam for a second 70-yard strike with 4:42 remaining in the first quarter. Underwood ran the two-pointer in to put Pulaski County up 16-0.

Christiansburg regained their composure and drove 54 yards in nine plays to score on a one-yard run with 43 seconds remaining in the quarter. The two-point conversion made it 16-8 in favor of the Cougars.

Three plays later Gallimore struck again, finding Jones open for another 70-yard touchdown pass with 6:57 remaining in the second quarter. Underwood was good for the conversion run, making it 24-8 Cougars.

Christiansburg drove 66 yards in eight plays to hit pay dirt again, this time on a nine-yard pass with 3:19 remaining in the half. The conversion pass moved the score to 24-16.

The Cougars weren’t finished with the first half. They took just six plays to cover 51 yards with Underwood scoring on a one-yard run. The conversion run was no good, leaving the Cougars up 30-16 at the break.

Christiansburg took the second half kickoff, but Underwood recovered a fumble six plays later. The Cougars used a large portion of the third quarter clock and 12 plays to move 61 yards for their next score. Jones caught the nine-yard pass from Gallimore for the score. After the failed conversion attempt the Cougars were up 36-16.

The Blue Demons returned the kickoff to their 47-yard line and scored nine plays later on a 12-yard run. With 3:16 remaining in the game they hit the PAT to move the score to 36-23.

Not to be outdone, Pulaski County recovered an onside kick attempt at their 49-yard line. Two plays later Jones raced 48 yards untouched for the final Cougar score. Ethan Tickle ran in the conversion to put the Cougars up 42-23. Christiansburg answered with a 78-yard kickoff return, but Underwood blocked the PAT to leave the final score at 42-29 for the Cougars.

Gallimore finished the night with seven rushing attempts for 33 yards and completed five of six pass attempts for 254 yards and four touchdown passes in the win. Jones ran eight times for 86 yards and caught four passes for 184 yards, scoring one touchdown on the ground and three on receptions. Underwood had nine carries for 43 yards and a score, recovered a fumble and blocked a PAT. Whitaker caught one touchdown pass for 70 yards.

Pulaski County earned 417 total yards of offense and 13 first downs. Christiansburg earned 119 yards rushing and 57 yards passing for 176 total yards and 10 first downs.

With the win the younger Cougars finish the season with three wins and six losses, but won three of their last five games after starting the season 0-4 due to heavy injuries. The win Monday also avenged a last second 14-16 loss at Christiansburg last week.

