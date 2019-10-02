Come ‘Walk a Mile in their Shoes’

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

In an effort to raise awareness of domestic violence, two area organizations invite New River Valley residents to come out to Randolph Park in Dublin Saturday to take part in a “Walk a Mile in their Shoes” event.

About a third of women and a quarter of men have experienced physical violence by an intimate partner, according to event sponsors, Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley and Pulaski Community Partners Coalition. Each participant in Saturday’s event will carry a pair of shoes to show support for domestic violence victims/survivors.

Following the walk, participants will place the shoes in outlines on the field to form a heart.

