Christian athletes gather for Fields of Faith

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

More than 200 believers came to Sunday evening’s Fields of Faith event at Pulaski County High School. This gathering of the faithful was sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), who hold similar events at football fields and gymnasiums across the country.

Last year’s Fields of Faith event was held on the PCHS football field, but the threat of rain prompted organizers to bring this year’s gathering into the school’s gymnasium.

A student led band provided music for the event by singing contemporary faith based songs accompanied by electric guitar, keyboard and drums.

“FCA is growing, it’s exploding,” said Mitch Reed, FCA Southwest Virginia Multi Area Director. “In 2002 we had 400 staff around the world. We just surpassed 2,000. So, God is doing something and I think he’s meeting a need amongst our young people and our coaches and our athletes. We’re not the church, but we can take the Gospel to where they are and then plug them into the church.”

Written by: Editor on October 9, 2019.

