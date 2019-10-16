Celebration of Life benefit Saturday

By WILLIAM PAINE

Monday, Oct. 21, marks the three-year anniversary of the accident that almost killed Logan Smith.

Smith was driving back from New River Community College when his pickup truck hydroplaned, sending him crashing down a 30-foot embankment. The crash severely injured his spinal cord, initially leaving him unable to feel anything from the neck down.

Three years later, through extensive rehabilitation and some might say by the grace of God, Logan Smith is much better off than he was immediately after the accident.

“He’s gotten a lot stronger,” said his mother Robin Smith. “But it can be a slow process. He’s considered a miracle because he’s a complete (spinal fracture) and he shouldn’t have any movement below his injury because it’s not connected … but he does.”

