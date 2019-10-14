Candidates prepare for Chamber forum

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, in a partnership with The Southwest Times and The Patriot, will host the 2019 Pulaski County Candidate’s Forum Thursday, Oct. 17 at New River Community College, Edwards Hall. The event is scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m.

“November 5, the Pulaski County citizens will vote on local offices,” a release from the Chamber stated. “The Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to provide this public forum so you can get to know the candidates better and where they stand on the issues of interest to you. We want voters to have ample opportunity to get beyond the campaign rhetoric and have the candidates address your real concerns.”

The format for the event will be a question and answer session. Each candidate in the contested races will have a brief introduction and then be questioned. Each candidate will have two minutes to respond to the questions asked. At the end of each session, candidates will be allowed a short closing statement.

