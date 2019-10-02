Call issued for scholarship applications

If you’re a student or adult planning to return to college, Community Foundation of the New River Valley issued a call Tuesday for applications for its 2020 scholarship awards.

(CFNRV) awards over 40 scholarships annually to NRV high school and college students, and adults returning to college. During the 2019 cycle, more than $80,000 in scholarships were awarded to 67 students attending college locally or as far away as Italy.

Available scholarships can be viewed at https://cfnrv.org/scholarships/applicants-information/. Applications are due by Feb. 3, with recipients announced in April.

