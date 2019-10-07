Bright Star plays at Little Theatre

By WILLIAM PAINE

Pulaski County High School’s Theatre Arts Department will present the Bluegrass Musical “Bright Star” this coming Saturday, Oct. 5, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 6, for a 2 p.m. matinee.

“Bright Star” is not scheduled to play the following weekend but instead will reopen 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 7:30 Saturday, Oct. 19, and Sunday, Oct. 20, for a 2 p.m. matinee.

The play will be presented in the PCHS Little Theatre. All tickets are $5.

“Bright Star” recounts a tale of young love, love lost and redemption. The play, which is based on a true story, is set in various locations within North Carolina in the 1920s and 1940s.

