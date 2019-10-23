Boy Scouts volunteer over fall break

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

School Children in Pulaski County took two days off from school last Thursday and Friday as the Pulaski County Public School system scheduled the first ever mid-October fall break.

Members of Pulaski based Boy Scout Troop 249 spent their Friday out of school in service to the community. The scouts started their day in Hiwassee at the dedication to the Harry E O’Dell Memorial Park. Scouts in attendance from Troop 249 included Ben Shelton, Evan Shelton, Lyric Cole, Damien Ledbetter, Ryan Mann, Ian Wall and Christopher Giampocaro. Ethan Cole from Pack 742 Dublin and Heather Holman of Troop 158 were also present for the dedication ceremony.

Upon completion of their dedication ceremony, the Boy Scouts gathered at their scout hall for pizza and sodas before heading up Draper Mountain to pick up trash alongside the road.

Scouts from Troop 249 who cleaned the roadside included Thomas Mcquire, Lyric Cole, Damien Ledbetter, Ryan Mann, Ian Wall, Jake Worrell, Christian Newcomb and Christopher Giampocaro. Ethan Cole of Pack 742 Dublin and Heather Holman from Troop 158 accompanied Troop 249 for the cleaning effort.

Their work day began at 10:30 that morning and finished at 3:15 Friday afternoon.

Archie Booth Jr is the Scoutmaster for Troop 249 and Shawna Rowe is the troops new member coordinator.

Written by: Editor on October 23, 2019.

Comments

comments