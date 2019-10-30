BB&T robbed again, suspect nabbed

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski bank was robbed Tuesday for the second time in two weeks, but this time a suspect was nabbed.

According to Pulaski Police Department, an employee of BB&T told police Tuesday’s suspect possibly is the same person who committed the heist exactly two weeks earlier, Oct. 15.

Pulaski Chief Gary Roach identified the suspect as Anthony D. Locke, 32, of Pulaski County. Lock is being charged with multiple counts of robbery, the chief noted.

Police responded to BB&T, 1105 Bob White Blvd., around 1:35 p.m. Tuesday for a robbery that had just occurred. As was the case Oct. 15, Tuesday’s robber handed a teller a note demanding an unspecified amount of cash.

Bank employees described the suspect as a white male, with no facial hair, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt. Roche said Locke was found in a parking lot several blocks from the bank.

