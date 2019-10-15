Bank robbery reported in Pulaski

The Pulaski Police Department has released a statement concerning a reported bank robbery Tuesday, Oct. 15.

According to the release, a suspect entered BB&T Bank, located at 1105 Bob White Boulevard, Pulaski, Oct. 15, at approximately 1200 hours.

The suspect demanded an unspecified amount of money from the teller. The teller complied with the demand and the suspect fled the scene without further incident.

The suspect was described as a white male, approximately 30 years old, 5’10”, wearing all black with facial hair.

In response to the possible threat, Pulaski County Public Schools immediately initiated established security measures to ensure the safety of all students. Additional law enforcement patrols were routed in the area of the schools as an additional safety measure, but students continued their normal routines and classes through the end of the day.

The case is still under investigation and as of press time Tuesday, the suspect had still not been located. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Lieutenant M.R. Hudson with the Pulaski Police Department.

