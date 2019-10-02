Arkansas man killed in Giles wreck

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

GILES COUNTY — An Arkansas man died Friday night from injuries received in a single-vehicle wreck police say involved alcohol.

Tony L. Lovell, 47, of Clinton, Arkansas, was a passenger in a 1995 Chevrolet Corvette when it veered off the right side of Eggleston Road around 6:10 p.m., according to Virginia State Police. The driver, Glen E. Lovell, 61, of Christiansburg, was charged with intoxicated driving.

Police say Glen Lovell overcorrected in an effort to bring the westbound car back on Eggleston Road after it left the pavement. This caused the car to run off the left side of the road, travel down an embankment and overturn.

Glen Lovell, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Tony Lovell was not wearing a seat belt. He was taken to Carilion Giles Community Hospital, where he died later in the evening.

The wreck occurred less than a mile east of Up the Hollow Road.

