Alleged Crip gang members nabbed

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

WYTHE COUNTY — A pursuit initiated on Interstate 81 in Wythe County Wednesday led to the seizure of a stolen vehicle and the arrest of two alleged members of a North Carolina Crip gang.

A deputy first made contact with the 2017 Toyota Prius when radar allegedly clocked it traveling 97 mph in a 70 zone on I-81, according to Wythe County Sheriff Keith Dunagan.

When the vehicle failed to stop and learned the Toyota was stolen from Raleigh, N.C., a pursuit was initiated. The car exited the interstate onto Blacklick Road and Route 52, passed through the national forest into Bland County, and then entered Smyth County. The sheriff said Virginia State Police and Smyth County deputies joined in the pursuit at that point.

He said the Toyota sideswiped a van, causing minimal damage, before entering a residential yard at the Bluegrass Trail and Ridge Road intersection. A Smyth deputy was able to end the pursuit by spinning out the Toyota.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on October 30, 2019.

Comments

comments