Alice Faye Rupe Lane

Alice Faye Rupe Lane, age 78, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at her home.

Born Nov. 15, 1940, in Pulaski, Va., she was the daughter of the late James and Callie Taylor Rupe. Her son, Samuel Lane; brothers, Dallas Rupe and Dan Rupe, and sisters, Bonnie Rupe, Carmen Rupe, Mary Rupe and Ester Rupe also preceded her in death.

She worked at Pulaski Furniture with over 30 years of service.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jesse Lee Lane of Pulaski, Va.; children, Michael (Debbie) Lane of Little Creek, Va., Barry (Gertrude) Lane of Pulaski, Va., Lisa Trompeter of Pulaski, Va.; grandchildren, Derrick (Carrie) Lane, Scotty (Amy) Lane, Nikki Lane and fiancé Justin Cole. Tosha (William) Turner, Kimberly Portis and Manuel Garcia, Sammy Lane, Courtney Lane and Jacob Wagner and Michelle Hayes, Izahia Lane and Haley King; great-grandchildren, Makayla Lane, Tyler Lane, Hailey Lane, Kadynce Almarode, Jaelon Almarode, Wesley Austin, Brandon Turner, Jackson Turner, Nevaeh Turner, Melyssia Robinson, Hayden Portis, Kennedy Ayala, and brothers and sisters, Tom (Emily) Rupe, Doug (Lucy) Rupe and Mildred Slusher.

Pallbearers are Derrick, Sammy, Wesley, Isahia, Will and Brandon.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va. Interment follows at Thornspring UMC Cemetery, Pulaski, Va.

The family is receiving friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on October 31, 2019.

