A song, a skit, a comprehensive plan and a cellphone ban

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski School Board meeting room was full to capacity at this week’s meeting as Critzer Elementary School Students along with their parents and teachers came out in significant numbers.

The first part of the meeting was dominated by Critzer Elementary School as Rylee McGinnis, a CES student, led the Pledge of Allegiance and was subsequently given an award for good citizenship. Tonya Quesenberry, a paraprofessional at Critzer (also known as Ya Ya) was awarded Employee of the month. Next, Critzer kindergarten teacher Rhodora Compton was honored with the Teacher of the Month certificate.

The meeting then took a decidedly upbeat turn when fifth-graders from CES sang in praise of their school to the music of the Joan Jett song, “I love Rock and Roll.”

The chorus went, “We are accredited, CES passed the test, we are accredited, CES is the best!”

Another lively episode inside the walls of school board building involved kindergarten teachers at CES who presented themselves as the Critzer Elementary School Players. The goal of this ad hoc acting troupe was to show school board members what it’s like to teach four and five-year-old children.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on October 14, 2019.

Comments

comments