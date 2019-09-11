Woman warned to start paying restitution

A Radford woman who was under court order to pay $100 restitution every month beginning in June was back in court last week for not having paid a dime.

“This doesn’t appear to be a priority for you,” Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch told 26-year-old Danika Marie Pierce, who was charged with violating terms of probation by failing to make restitution payments.

Pierce entered into a plea agreement in May whereby a felony grand larceny charge was reduced to misdemeanor petit larceny under the condition she make $600 in restitution payments at a rate of $100 per month beginning June 1.

