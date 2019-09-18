Wilderness Road Regional Museum wins trail contest

Tuesday, Sept. 17, the 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution, announced that the Wilderness Road Regional Museum had been selected as the winner of the Virginia History Trails Summer Fun Contest.

This contest, which commemorated the American Evolution 2019 summer events, ran from June 15 till July 20 throughout the Commonwealth.

The Wilderness Road Museum won by receiving the most likes and visits on the Virginia History Trails app out of all participating sites. Virginians, families, summer travelers and more downloaded the free app and agreed to either visit the site and “check-in” or “like” the site from afar.

The free and fun app is available for download in the App Store and Google Play, or via the American Evolution website.

“Virginians, travelers and history-lovers have spoken and chose their favorite site,” Kathy Spangler, Executive Director of American Evolution, said. “We are beyond proud that this contest and the Virginia History Trails app encouraged engagement in Virginia’s rich history this summer.”

Currently, the Wilderness Road Regional Museum is featuring an exhibit titled “American Evolution along the Wilderness Road: Democracy, Diversity and Opportunity,” which highlights local stories from the Newbern Community.

