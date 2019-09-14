West Virginia football player dies during game

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

In the blink of an eye Friday night a high school football game became the scene of a terrible loss as a football player collapsed on the sideline at the start of the second quarter.

The player, Roane County High School senior wide receiver and defensive back Alex Miller, received immediate medical attention from first responders and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

The game between Roane County and Clay County was moving along smoothly. The first quarter ended and the teams went to their respective sidelines. They were beginning to return to the field of play to start the second quarter when Miller collapsed and calls for medical assistance began.

Paramedics on the scene rendered immediate aid. The team was moved to the field to allow EMS crews room to do their jobs. The severity of the situation began to sink in as rescue personnel began performing CPR as they were moving him from the field to the ambulance.

Players, coaches, cheerleaders and fans from both teams sat, kneeled or stood in stunned silence in the center of the field as Miller was taken away. The public address announcer eventually spoke, asking for prayer for Miller and his family.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice released a statement saying, “Today, our hearts are absolutely broken by the tragic loss of Roane County High School football player Alex Miller. Cathy and I are praying — with everything in us — for Alex’s family, friends, and the entire Roane County community during this unimaginably difficult time. I’d also like to offer our support for anything that can be done to help those touched by this terrible tragedy during this time of mourning. This young man was taken from us far too soon. Today, all West Virginians grieve alongside the Roane County community.”

The game was initially suspended until Saturday evening, but with the news of Miller’s passing, school officials have suspended it indefinitely pending a future decision on its resumption.

Dr. Richard Duncan, Superintendent of Roane County Schools, also announced that the school would be opened Saturday with grief counselors on hand for anyone in need.

Written by: Editor on September 14, 2019.

Comments

comments