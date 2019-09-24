Virginia Covey Atkins

Virginia Covey Atkins, 94, of Dublin, Va., passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at her home.

She was retired from St. Alban’s Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dave and Bessie Covey; husband, Theodore Judd Atkins, and sons, Dean and David Atkins.

Survivors include her children, Dennis Atkins, Carol Hall, Bobby (Betsy) Atkins, Suzanne (Terry) Vaughn, Sandra (Daniel) McCoy, Vickey (Darrell) Woodyard, Ricky (Donna) Atkins, and Missy Elkins; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; special friend, Connie Smith; beloved dog, Miley, and many other relatives and friends.

The family is receiving friends 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, Va. Funeral services begin at 11 a.m., with Mr. Terry McCraw officiating. Interment follows in Mtn. View Cemetery in Pulaski County, Va.

The Atkins family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, Va.

