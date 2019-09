Vickey McCraw Retires

William Paine/SWT

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors presented Vickey S. McCraw of the Pulaski County Joint 9-1-1 Communications Center with tokens of appreciation as she retired Aug. 31, 2019, after 22 years of service. Pictured here are (from left) Andy McCready, Vickey McCraw, Dean Pratt and Jimbo McCraw.

Written by: Editor on September 25, 2019.

