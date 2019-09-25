Use caution if you decide to burn

With rain becoming a rare commodity these days, a number of surrounding jurisdictions have imposed burn bans.

In Pulaski County, however, conditions haven’t reached a point a burn ban is needed, according to Emergency Services Director Josh Tolbert.

“We encourage people to use caution if they’re going to burn,” he said. “If they don’t have to burn now, we’d prefer they wait until we’ve had more rain. When we get later in fall and the leaves are falling, if we don’t have some significant rain we’ll have to look at a ban then.”

Tolbert said burn bans require all outdoor burning to cease, including campfires. “Right now we’re getting good recovery at night,” he said, explaining that dew is still forming overnight due to higher humidity. Once the humidity drops, fire danger increases.

Although there have been a few brush fires recently, Tolbert said they haven’t been spreading quickly. That suggests there is still enough ground moisture to retard a quick spread.

But that doesn’t mean outdoor burning brings no dangers. Tolbert stressed anyone starting a fire outdoor is legally responsible for controlling it and being able to extinguish it. Fires should never be left unattended and once they are no longer needed, they should be fully extinguished so there is no threat of rekindling.

If a fire gets out of hand, Tolbert said the person who started it is financially responsible for firefighting costs and any resulting damages, including homes.

