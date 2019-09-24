Update on Monday hit and run victim

On September 23, 2019, at approximately 8:08 p.m. the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Route 100 across from Clayton Homes in Dublin. Upon arrival deputies found a male subject laying in the right southbound lane with severe injuries.

The male subject was identified as 54-year-old Peter James Bednasz with a last known address in Tennessee. Bednasz was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the incident or anyone who may have been in the area during this time to please call 980-7800 or if anonymity is requested, call 980-7810.

We would like to thank the Dublin Fire Department, Lifeguard Helicopter and Pulaski County Rescue Personnel for their assistance.

Written by: Editor on September 24, 2019.

