Two months given for child taking drug

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A caretaker whose 3-year-old charge ingested half of her Suboxone pill in March will serve two months in jail.

Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Fleenor said Roberta Marie Edwards, 53, would take half of a pill each day and place the other half in a bowl on a kitchen shelf to be taken later. On Oct. 31, he said, Edwards called 911 for emergency assistance immediately upon realizing the other half was missing.

Fleenor said the child apparently climbed up to the bowl and swallowed the pill.

The child was taken to the hospital and tested, but had no adverse effects, according to Fleenor. Tests, however, confirmed the child did ingest the pill.

Edwards was arrested Nov. 1 for child abuse and neglect. Wednesday, she pleaded guilty under a plea agreement. She was sentenced to three years in prison, with all but two months suspended, and will be placed on two years of supervised probation.

Fleenor said Edwards is prohibited from having unsupervised contact with children unless Virginia Department of Social Services authorizes the contact.

Written by: Editor on September 16, 2019.

Comments

comments