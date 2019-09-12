Trudy Deane French

Trudy Deane French received her healing Sunday, September 8, 2019. She no longer has to battle the illnesses that ravaged her body.

She born August 24, 1946 in Dublin, which was her lifelong home.

She was predeceased by her parents, Isaac Lee & Mary Ellen Mabry French, paternal grandparents, Walter & Sally Hager French, maternal grandparents, Amos & Mellie Mabry, plus aunts, uncles, cousins, and a very special uncle, George Mabry.

She is survived by her sister Lydia French, Dublin; aunt, numerous cousins and many friends

She began attending Calvary Chapel in 1976 and continued until declining health prevented her from going. She was a wonderful cook, who was famous for her potato salad with homemade pickles and coconut custard pies.

Visitation will begin 5:30 PM Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with funeral services immediately following @ 7:30 PM officiated by Rev. Johnny Howlett.

Graveside committal service will be held 10:30 AM – Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

A special thank you to CNRVMC, Montgomery Regional ICU, DaVita Dialysis and Heritage Hall, Blacksburg. Flowers are appreciated but donations can be made to Evangelistic Faith Missions (P.O. Box 609, Bedford, IN 47421) or Tri-State Children’s Home (P.O. Box 888, Bristol, TN 37621-0888).

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, PUlaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on September 12, 2019.

Comments

comments