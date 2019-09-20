Townhouse, vehicle struck by gunfire

RADFORD — Radford City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying who fired shots that struck a townhouse and vehicle early Friday.

Spokeswoman Jenni Wilder said the department was dispatched to the 100 block of Copper Beech Drive around 1:11 a.m. Friday in response to a call of shots fired. Upon arrival officers discovered a townhouse and vehicle had been struck multiple times by gunfire.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Anyone having information on the incident is asked to contact Sgt. Jerry Holdaway at 267-3212 or JerryHoldaway@radfordva.gov.

Written by: Editor on September 20, 2019.

