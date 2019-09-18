Thee Draper Village Chapel hosts recovery benefit

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration have named September as the National Recovery Month.

Not uncoincidentally, Saturday a fundraising event for the Jacob’s Ladder, an addiction recovery facility, was held at the historic white chapel in Thee Draper Village.

Brian Gardner, Spiritual Director at Thee Draper Village, organized this event.

“This is the start of a tradition … our very first Draper Gospel Music Revival,” said Gardner. “Our entire fundraiser is for Jacob’s Ladder, which is an addiction specialist site in West Virginia, which we particularly like because it’s spiritually based and they actively work on a farm.”

Funds raised at this benefit will go toward sending someone from Pulaski County to Jacob’s Ladder at Brookside farms in Aurora, West Virginia. This addiction treatment center is specifically geared to men and uses techniques such as meditation, music, art and wilderness adventure therapies to achieve long-term solutions for drug and alcohol addictions.

Written by: Editor on September 18, 2019.

