Suspect sought in fatal hit and run

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in identifying and locating a pickup truck that struck a pedestrian, who died from his injuries.

According to a press release from Major Danny Johnson, the dark colored pickup truck struck Peter James Bednasz, 54, of Tennessee, in the southbound lanes of Route 100 (Cleburne Blvd.) just after 8 p.m. The incident was across the highway from Clayton Homes.

Police believe the vehicle might be a Chevrolet Silverado and the model is possibly around 2007. It was last seen headed southbound toward I-81.

Bednasz was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information on the pickup truck or its driver is asked to call Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 980-7800, or message the sheriff’s office on Facebook Messenger. To submit an anonymous tip, call 980-7810.

Written by: Editor on September 25, 2019.

Comments

comments