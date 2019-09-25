Supervisors agree to fund education and roadway

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors met Monday and took some notable actions.

Board members voted unanimously to provide $100,000 to support the Access to Community College Education (ACCE) program, which will pay for two years of tuition for Pulaski County students who want to attend New River Community College.

Only graduating seniors who live in Pulaski County and maintain at least a 2.5 GPA are eligible for this program. In order to take advantage of the ACCE program, students must complete 80 hours of community service and must also fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) forms.

There are other stipulations as well. Students are required to take at least 12 credit hours and enroll in the College Success Skills course. Notably, if a student receives tuition funds and then drops out or fails to keep a 2.5 GPA, then that student must reimburse the county.

