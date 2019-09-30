Steer House building to get makeover

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Two months after Steer House owners ended 41 years of business, the building’s new owner hopes it will once again be a family restaurant.

“Our first choice would be a family restaurant,” David Hagan said of the latest real estate in Pulaski to be purchased by SHAH Development. “The most important step right now is to get it renovated. That will certainly make it look much brighter.”

Like all properties SHAH has purchased, “we’re going to renovate it and look for a new owner,” Hagan said. “The hope is to find someone who ‘wants to run a good restaurant’ there,” but other uses like office or warehouse space, haven’t been ruled out.

“All we can promise is it will look a lot better than it does now,” he said. Once it has been renovated to suit whatever use is intended, the building will either be leased or sold to the new tenant.

