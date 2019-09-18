September 24 is National Voter Registration Day

RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Elections is pleased to participate in National Voter Registration Day (NVRD) Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Volunteers and organizations from all over the Commonwealth will encourage all eligible Virginians to register to vote and increase awareness of voter registration opportunities.

Every year, millions of Americans are unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, do not update their registration information, or are not sure how to register. National Voter Registration Day seeks to raise awareness of voter registration opportunities around the country.

“At the Virginia Department of Elections, we are committed to making the voter registration process as easy, convenient and transparent as possible,” said Christopher Piper, Virginia Department of Elections Commissioner. “We are thankful for all those who help us fulfill that mission.”

The deadline for registering to vote in the Nov. 5, 2019, general election is Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. All eligible Virginians can register to vote, update their voter address, or verify their registration status at vote.virginia.gov. As of Aug. 31, 2019, the Commonwealth of Virginia has 5,588,740 registered voters. You can find out more about National Voter Registration Day at NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org.

