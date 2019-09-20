Search still on for missing biker

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

CHRISTIANBURG — Sunday evening will make a week since a Christiansburg man left for an hour motorcycle ride and never returned home.

Melissa Demmitt, spokeswoman for Christiansburg Police Department, said authorities are continuing to follow up on tips and conduct searches for 71-year-old Carl Dennis Alls, but so far his whereabouts remain a mystery.

Alls left home about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, riding his red 2010 Honda GL1800 trike with Virginia tag NY2. He told his wife he was going for a ride and would be back in about an hour.

Demmitt said Alls did not indicate any specific route he intended to take, so searches are being conducted along routes he was known to frequent in the past. Virginia State Police has been asked to assist with aerial searches along those routes in the event there was a wreck that is not visible from land.

Authorities have also been working with Alls’ cellular service provider since he was reported missing in an effort to obtain location information, according to Demmitt.

Alls is five-feet, eight-inches tall; weighs about 200 pounds, has a gray beard and hair, and blue eyes. He was wearing black shorts and a blue shirt when last seen.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alls or his motorcycle is asked to contact Christiansburg Police Department at 540-382-4343.

